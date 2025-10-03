HQ

I was seven years old when I first saw The Toxic Avenger and I remember how sickly, goofy, ugly, violent, useless and utterly wonderful it was. I loved it and the following Christmas my kind grandfather gave me that iconic action figure of Troma Entertainment's green-striped hero, which I played with until my arms fell off. Troma would later, in the years to come, shape parts of my upbringing. Two friends and I got really into it, worshipping trashy movies like Sgt. Kabukiman and Class of Nuke 'Em High. It became our thing. For long periods of time we were probably pretty sure, in our own little bubble, that we were the only living people on earth who communicated by pulling random Troma references from what are by and large the worst B-movies in the world.

Toxic Avenger (2023) is written and directed by Macon Blair, who was behind the much underrated Hold the Dark (2018) and the comedy movie Brothers starring Josh Brolin and Peter Dinklage as mismatched brothers who have taken up a life of crime. It is clear early on that Macon, of course, also grew up with Troma films, like me, and that he has a special relationship with their neon green crime fighter. It is clear that Macon wrote, directed, and produced the film on his own to entertain himself rather than trying to please anyone or anyone else, and in my opinion, that is always a better recipe for entertainment than the focus group-based, boardroom-oriented film entertainment that rules the cinema screens today. However, The Toxic Avenger (2023) cost nearly $185-$200 million to complete according to rumours, while the original film cost $500,000 to make, at the time. The millions are never noticeable in the new one in the same way that the lack of money was constantly noticeable in the old one, and I would so incredibly like to know what, besides actor salaries and a little green makeup/latex) what cost so much in the production of this film.

The story itself is very straightforward and simple, as it should be. Peter Dinklage plays Winston Gooze who works as a cleaner for the multinational pharmaceutical giant Bi-Toxiphetamine Hydroxylate during the day, whose dumping of chemical waste is poisoning half the city. A group of curious journalists dig up information regarding the pharmaceutical company's illegal handling of toxic substances and intend to put it in via a revealing article when the evil CEO Bob Garbinger (Kevin Bacon) steps in. The death metal band Killer Nutz double as hardened assassins, slaughter one of the journalists and shoot the completely innocent, uninvolved Winston (Dinklage) in the head and dump his body in the chemical waste that has poisoned the city. Here the Toxic Avenger is born because the cancer metastases in Winston's skull mutate with the toxic green, radioactive goo and when he wakes up, he looks like he does and is immediately ready for an extremely sloppy revenge tour.

The fact that Peter Dinklage plays Winston / Avenger is incomprehensible to me. In the original film, just like in the comic book, the Toxic Avenger is more than two meters tall and ultra-strong, not 109 cm short and with arms shorter than a normal-length rubber band. When asked why Game of Thrones star Dinklage was offered the lead role and thus fundamentally changing the entire character, Macon Blair has replied that it is about inclusion, something that is hardly surprising after the casting madness of recent years. Dinklage is certainly perfectly okay in this film (for a change) but that the Avenger has a significantly smaller stature will never really work for me and herein lies the single biggest problem with this entire film. It is visible in all the fights that Dinklage has trouble moving under all the latex and makeup, when he fights normal-height enemies with his radioactive scrub mop it quickly becomes ridiculously bad considering that the choreography has been adjusted for the enormous height difference and the whole thing about Toxic being a neon green, super-strong super-guy with a melted, mutated, hideous face - is largely lost here.

It also never really gets funny, like Troma-crazy, like it should have been and like the original is, whether it was intentional or not. Kevin Bacon is demonstrably super funny in the role of the ruthless villain, but large parts of the clashes between Winston and Bobby just feel like a worse version of the same scenes between Frank Darbo and Jacques (Kevin Bacon) from James Gunn's wonderful B-roll Super (still his best film). The Toxic Avenger (2023) never really takes off and I think a lot of it has to do with Dinklage and that casting. He's really completely wrong here and those changes made to the character itself, unfortunately don't work at all. There's charm and there's plenty of splatter, here - But Toxic Avenger deserved better than this.