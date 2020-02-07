The Town of Light lands on Switch with new special features

It would appear that The Turing Project isn't the only game to land on the Switch today, as LKA.it and Wired Productions have just re-released The Town of Light on Nintendo's hybrid home console, this time with exclusive "making of content and documentary footage of the real Psychiatric Hospital of Volterra, never before seen on other platforms."

The atmospheric adventure game, which we reviewed here, explores the dark side of historical mental health care in Italy, and as such, 10% of net proceeds from sales of the game are going to be donated to mental health charity Safe In Our World. Classy.