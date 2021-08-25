The Touryst is finally coming to PlayStation

HQ

Gamers with PC, Switch and Xbox have been able to enjoy the very unique vacations of The Touryst for quite some time. Here you get to visit Monument Islands to chillax and have a good time - but also solve puzzles and realise not everything is what it seems to be.

This indie darling has been universally praised, and now it's finally time for PlayStation gamers to join the fun. As revealed by Shin'en Multimedia on Twitter, it will be launched for both PlayStation 4 and 5 on September 9. Here's what to expect from each version:

PS5: 8k super sampling at 60fps / 4k at 120fps

PS4: 1080p at 60fps

If you haven't played The Touryst yet, regardless of format - we would highly recommend you to do so.