The tournaments that Carlos Alcaraz will try to win for the first time in 2026 with Samu López

Carlos Alcaraz starts 2026 as World No. 1, leaving behind his most successful season ever, with 71 victories and 9 defeats, winning eight singles titles, including two Grand Slams (Roland Garros and US Open) and three Masters 1000, which were also his first ever victories at Monte Carlo, Rome and Cincinnati. However, his 2026 season will begin with a big question mark, following the break up with coach Juan Carlos Ferrero.

Will Carlos Alcaraz maintain his level under the mentorship of Samuel López? And will he keep up against his biggest rival, Jannik Sinner? The first weeks of 2026 will be very interesting, as Alcaraz will play the only Grand Slam he has not yet won, the Australian Open (Jan 12-February 1, 2026) ... one where Sinner has dominated, winning in 2024 and 2025.

At the Australian Open, a very young Alcaraz was defeated in 2021 and 2022 in second and third round. He then missed 2023 Australian Open due to injury, and was defeated in quarter-finals in 2024 by Alexander Zverev and also in quarter-finals in 2025 by Novak Djokovic.

Other trophies that Carlos Alcaraz will try to win for the first time in 2026

The Australian Open is the main trophy that 22-year-old Carlos Alcaraz has not won, alongside the ATP Finals (he was finalist for the first time in 2025, losing to Sinner). But Alcaraz has the eye set on other trophies he has yet to claim: Miami (March 18), Montreal (August 2) and Paris-Bercy (November 2).

Do you think Carlos Alcaraz will improve his 2025 season next year?