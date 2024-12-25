HQ

Tiger Woords, the most renowned golfer of his generation, has instiled his passion for golf to his son, Charlie Woods, born in 2009. Now, at 15 years old, Charlie Woods has attracted all camers as he has hit fis first hole-in-one.

It was during the PNC Championship, also known as Father/Son Challenge, an exhibition tournament backed by PGA, played over two days in Orlando, that is played with a a major championship or The Players Championship winner with a member of his family. Tiger and Charlie Woords played it, but they lost to Bernhard Langer and his son Stegan Langer.

Tiger Woods, while back on the grass, is still recovering from his near-fatal car accident in February 2021. He has gone through back surgery multiple times, the last time last September, and Woods said he was "nowhere near competitive shape", as read in BBC, but enjoyed teaming up with his son and enjoying each other's company.

And although they didn't win, they made an almost flawless tournament. His reaction to his first hole-in-one, going through some stages of disbelief before realising what he had done and falling into his father's arms is priceless.