The totally bonkers Renault Espace F1 will come to GT7
Say hello to the F1 Minibus!
The Renault Espace F1 is (as you probably know) one of the most bizarre car builds ever made by a major, big-name manufacturer and a wonderfully wacky creation. The French car giant simply squeezed a V10 from a Formula 1 Renault into a Renault Espace Minivan and now it's clear that Polyphony Digital intends to include it in Gran Turismo 7. It's due in December as part of the upcoming, long-awaited Spec III update, which will be free for anyone who owns the base game.
"The engine was straight out of a World Championship-winning Williams, a 3.5-liter, 40 valve Renault V10 producing some 800 BHP, and driving the rear wheels through an F1-spec transmission. Only driven by a select few Formula One drivers, the Espace F1 could annihilate the 0-60 mph run in less than three seconds. Top speed was close to 200 mph. Carbon fiber disc brakes ensured that it would also stop in an astonishingly short distance."