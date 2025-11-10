The totally bonkers Renault Espace F1 will come to GT7

HQ

The Renault Espace F1 is (as you probably know) one of the most bizarre car builds ever made by a major, big-name manufacturer and a wonderfully wacky creation. The French car giant simply squeezed a V10 from a Formula 1 Renault into a Renault Espace Minivan and now it's clear that Polyphony Digital intends to include it in Gran Turismo 7. It's due in December as part of the upcoming, long-awaited Spec III update, which will be free for anyone who owns the base game.

"The engine was straight out of a World Championship-winning Williams, a 3.5-liter, 40 valve Renault V10 producing some 800 BHP, and driving the rear wheels through an F1-spec transmission. Only driven by a select few Formula One drivers, the Espace F1 could annihilate the 0-60 mph run in less than three seconds. Top speed was close to 200 mph. Carbon fiber disc brakes ensured that it would also stop in an astonishingly short distance."