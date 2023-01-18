The Top Racing Games coming in 2023

HQ

2023 is shaping up to be a big one for the gaming space, but those who are specifically interested in what the racing genre will have in store should be equally excited as well. There are plenty of exciting projects planned for this year, and to get you up to speed on each, we've created this handy article.

Forza Motorsport

Release: Spring / Platform: Xbox & PC

Turn 10 has been working for almost six years (!) on the eighth installment in their hyper-popular racing series and all this time they have spent rebuilding the entire thing, from the ground up. Every single track is rebuilt from laser scanned originals, every single car has been tackled to increase the level of detail by nearly 200%, and the physics system is completely new. In collaboration with an as-of-yet-unnamed tire manufacturer, Turn 10 has modelled tires that deform and wear in a way, that the developers themselves say, beats all of today's racing simulators. In all previous Forza games as well as in Gran Turismo 7, 60 unique calculations based on tire pressure, wear, slip angle and friction are made per second. In the upcoming Forza Motorsport there are 360 calculations per second and the real-time deformation will apparently be on a level of its own.

This is an ad:

Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown

Release: 2023 / Platform: Multi-format

I hope and I'm allowed to assume that the biggest reason why WRC Generations was just a tired, lazy, boring repeat of what was WRC 9 and WRC 10, was down to Test Drive. KT Games is not a direct giant studio and thus has a limited amount of labour and I suspect that the vast majority of them are working and have been working for several years on the upcoming Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown, which according to persistent rumours, will be released in July for all of today's platforms. We will get to drive around a 1:1 version of a Chinese island and just like in Test Drive Unlimited and its sequel, it's about open-world racing with gorgeous graphics and the world's most exotic carts.

This is an ad:

Rennsport

Release: 2023 / Platform: PC

We don't know much about the team behind the upcoming German upstart Rennsport, except that they are made up of "former racing pros, esports pros and sim racing fanatics" and that they've been working hard for several years to offer a racing simulator that can compete against giants such as iRacing, Automobilista and Assetto Corsa Competizione. Rennsport will be a free game with the possibility to later buy cars and tracks, it is based on Unreal Engine 5 and will focus primarily on GT3 and GT2 racing. The developers claim that modding will be possible, which according to us at Gamereactor sounds strange considering how Unreal Engine 5 is structured (and protected by various licenses) but time will tell how that thing turns out. We here at the editorial office have driven around 100 laps around Hockenheim in an early beta version and believe that Rennsport is promising.

Disney Speedstorm

Release: Spring / Platform: Multiformat

The studio behind the monster hit Disney Dreamlight Valley delayed its long-awaited Mario Kart clone, which was actually supposed to be rolled out on game shelves at the end of November last year, and now it is set for "spring 2023". Speedstorm is, as I said, a shameless Mario Kart copy where Nintendo's iconic cast has been replaced by Disney's most beloved characters such as Mickey, Donald, Wall-E and Woody and we will of course compete on tracks inspired by all sorts of Disney movies. Speedstorm will be released to all imaginable platforms, it will have full cross play support and it will be free-to-play with the option to buy and unlock more characters.

Wreckreation

Release: 2023 / Platform: Multiformat

The folks at Three Fields Entertainment are the same people who created Burnout 2 as well as Burnout 3: Takedown and they're currently working on the sequel to Dangerous Driving, which itself was kind of a spiritual sequel to Burnout 3, phew! We'll get exactly the same things we got in Criterion's old classics where lightning-fast road racing from point A to B is all about, including wild collisions with slow motion replays and body parts scattering like birthday confetti.

Indycar

Release: 2023 / Platform: Xbox & PC

Motorsport Games really hasn't done very many appreciated things during their time as owners of Rfactor 2 studio 397 and their official Nascar title "Nascar Ignition" is one of the most maligned racing games released in the last ten years. That being said, there are expectations for their upcoming Indycar game, which is based on an official license and will of course simulate the entire upcoming 2023 season of America's answer to Formula 1.

EA Sports WRC 2023

Release: 2023 / Platform: Multi

As we report on when something new pops up, the rumour regarding Codemasters' next rally title seems to be correct. The team behind Dirt Rally 2.0 started the development of Dirt Rally 3.0 as early as March 2019 and as late as November 2021 the game was renamed (internally) to EA Sports WRC 23, and Codemasters started grinding on a game where we will get to build our own rally crew and there is also talk that the game will be Unreal Engine 5-based with clearly longer distances than in Dirt Rally 2.0. Considering that this year's WRC season will offer Rally Mexico, Croatia, Japan, Kenya, Sardinia, Portugal, Chile and Estonia, we can probably be pretty sure that all of these countries will be in the finished game, plus Sweden, Finland, Greece and Monte-Carlo from Dirt Rally 2.0. The rumour claims that it will be released this spring, which makes us here at the Gamereactor editorial office completely very excited.

Stuntfest: World Tour

Release: 2023 / Platform: PC

We here at Gamereactor would be lying if we said we weren't very excited to test this game, which is being developed by a newly started studio and financed by the all-Swedish Embracer Group. Stuntfest looks like a mix between Flatout and Destruction Derby plus it's a battle royale game where 100 scrap cars with drivers start in an open world to eventually crown a single winner, and it looks sweet.

EA Sports F1 2023

Release: 2023 / Platform: Multiformat

It is rumoured that this year's Formula 1 title created by Codemasters will be the first based on Unreal Engine 5 and thus the Ego engine has been scrapped. Which is not a day too soon as that game engine was originally designed for the Xbox 360 generation and has since been improved and upgraded in batches. F1 2022 was not an ugly game, it lacks detail in both the graphics and above all the physics, and with today's rendering techniques it shouldn't be impossible to develop a Formula 1 game that looks like photorealism, close-up. The VR support is something that many players have criticised in F1 2022 as well, something that Codemasters should work on just like its tire physics. It is also clear that we will be getting the next version of the "Braking Point" story mode (which was the single best part of F1 2021) in EA Sports F1 2023.