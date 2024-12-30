The top Marvel games of the 21st century have been revealed

HQ

If you've been bashing the heck out of Marvel Rivals, and have been looking for another superhero experience to spruce up your games library, the top Marvel games of the 21st century (according to Metacritic) have been revealed.

As collected by Clash.gg, the top ten Marvel games of this century start off with some pretty unsurprising names. Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and Spider-Man from Insomniac make up the top three, but after that we get to some more interesting and less recent titles.

Marvel vs. Capcom 3: Fate of Two Worlds takes the number four spot, and is a great crossover fighting title if you're looking for something in that realm. Then there's Marvel Snap, the recent card game that's taking a shot at the likes of Hearthstone and Magic: The Gathering.

The 2001 release Spider-Man: Mysterio's Menace takes number 6, followed by 2005's The Incredible Hulk: Ultimate Destruction, Marvel Pinball, X-Men Legends II: Rise of Apocalypse, and the ever underappreciated Marvel's Midnight Suns.

What's your favourite Marvel game?