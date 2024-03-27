The Top Gun 3 story seems to have been established

It took 36 years before we finally got a sequel to Top Gun in 2022, which managed to be a huge success that even surpassed the original movie. Since then, several people involved have said that we won't have to wait as long for Top Gun 3, and it seems like this might be a promise they will keep.

The producer Jerry Bruckheimer (who also produced the first Top Gun) has now given us an update regarding the overall plot for Top Gun 3 in a Screen Rant interview, and says Tom Cruise himself will lead the project:

"It will be Tom Cruise. Tom is amazing. We spent time with him. We have a story. Joe Kosinski had a wonderful story idea for it, and he (Tom Cruise) said I really like that, so we're developing it. But you never know when it's going to get made because Tom is so busy. He's doing Mission: Impossible right now, he's got a picture after it. Hopefully, we'll get a screenplay that he loves, and we'll be back in the air again."

It sounds like the production of Top Gun 3 could potentially start a couple of years from now, which has to be considered sonic boom speed compared too the waiting for Top Gun 2. Do you think Maverick will be able to charm us from a fighter jet a third time?