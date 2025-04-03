The top 20 tennis players in the world demand "substantial" increase in prize money on Grand Slams

HQ

Two weeks after the PTPA, an independent organisation of tennis players, signed a letter complaining that the ATP, WTA, ITF, and ITIA, the top 20 players in the world, men and women, have now signed a new letter, but this one directed to the rules of the four Grand Slams, the top four tennis competition in the world (Australian Open, Roland Garros, Wimbledon and US Open) asking for more prize money.

The information comes from French newspaper L'Equipe. But here comes the twist: this isn't an initiative from the PTPA, but it apparently comes from the tennis players, and is backed by ATP a WTA (men's and women's tour), which turn their backs against ITF, the International Tennis Federation, which is the one responsible for the Grand Slams.

They demand a "substantial" increase in prize money. On their letter, PTPA complained that the income of the competitions should be better distributed, as only the 17% of the competitions revenue was used to pay the players, when it other competitions like football, basketball, or American football, that percentage is around 35-50%.