The Tomb Raider Remastered team was assisted by the developer behind OpenLara

It's been very quiet surrounding the unofficial Tomb Raider remake OpenLara, and now the game's developer Timur Gagiev has revealed exactly why. It turns out that Aspyr, the team behind the recently released Tomb Raider I-III Remastered, chose to hire him to help with the project. Something that Gagiev, of course, could not refuse.

The story is a pleasant one and stands in stark contrast to the approach that other companies might otherwise have chosen to take - namely to send lawyers and threaten to sue.

