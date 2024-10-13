English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Tomb Raider I-III Remastered

The Tomb Raider games have sold over 100 million copies

A huge milestone for Crystal Dynamics and the franchise.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

It's been nearly 30 years since we were first introduced to the British adventurer Lara Croft, and a lot has happened during her many journeys. Miss Croft has become an established icon, not just within the gaming world but also beyond it—appearing in movies, TV series, and all sorts of other media.

In short, she's a superstar. This is also clearly reflected in game sales, as Crystal Dynamics has now announced that the Tomb Raider games have sold over 100 million copies. Impressive numbers, and of course, we can only congratulate them on their success and hope to see her in new, exciting adventures on our consoles soon.

Which Tomb Raider game is your personal favorite?

Related texts

0
Tomb Raider I-III RemasteredScore

Tomb Raider I-III Remastered
REVIEW. Written by Kieran Harris

Aspyr has brought one of the most iconic and influential trilogies of all-time back to life in a faithful but modernised remaster.



Loading next content