It's been nearly 30 years since we were first introduced to the British adventurer Lara Croft, and a lot has happened during her many journeys. Miss Croft has become an established icon, not just within the gaming world but also beyond it—appearing in movies, TV series, and all sorts of other media.

In short, she's a superstar. This is also clearly reflected in game sales, as Crystal Dynamics has now announced that the Tomb Raider games have sold over 100 million copies. Impressive numbers, and of course, we can only congratulate them on their success and hope to see her in new, exciting adventures on our consoles soon.

Which Tomb Raider game is your personal favorite?