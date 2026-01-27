The title for the third part of Final Fantasy VII: Remake has now been decided

HQ

About a month ago, Final Fantasy VII: Remake creators Naoki Hamaguchi (director) and Tetsuya Nomura (creative director) said in an interview that they had narrowed down all the title suggestions to two options for what the third part of the remake series should be called.

Now, Bluesky user Genki reports that the duo has finally settled on a name for the game. Via Gamespot, we can read:

"I remember an interview I did at Paris Games Week about how we'd narrowed it down to two [names]. It was up to Mr. Nomura to decide which it is. And yes, after returning from Paris Games Week, he did choose one, so I can say the title has been locked."

The first part was initially called Remake before it got the suffix Intergrade in connection with the updated PlayStation 5 version (which recently also came to Switch 2 and Xbox Series S/X - for which you can currently buy it at a substantial discount), and the sequel is, as we know, called Rebirth. We can only speculate about what the third game will be called, but at least it's nice to see tangible signs that the project is moving forward.