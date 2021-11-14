The title for the fourth John Wick movie seems to have been revealed

HQ

It looks like we finally know the exact name that the fourth John Wick movie will be going by. Revealed by the actor Shamier Anderson in an Instagram post, the movie will likely be known as John Wick Chapter 4: Hagakure, that is if a drawstring bag with that logo on is anything to go by.

According to IMDB, Anderson plays a character called Tracker in the movie, and while we don't know exactly what this role will entail, the post that shared the drawstring bag also featured Anderson taking snaps with a bunch of different members of the cast, including Keanu Reeves.

It's thought that the title of Hagakure is in reference to the book of the same name, written by the samurai Yamamoto Tsunetomo, a book that is known well for its take on the samurai code, mentioning that the warrior code is really the "way of dying".

As there has not been any official mention as to what the movie will be called, we will have to take this with a grain of salt, even if it is a pretty plausible source.

As for when exactly John Wick Chapter 4 will hit theatres, the movie is expected to release on May 27, 2022. There are currently no trailers for the film, as it only just finished filming very recently as well.