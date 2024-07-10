The Thursday Murder Club expands stacked cast with more stars

Netflix previously announced that it was working with Richard Osman to turn his popular The Thursday Murder Club book into a film directed by Chris Columbus. When that was confirmed, it was also revealed that a slate of big actors and stars had joined the project, including Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Sir Ben Kingsley, David Tennant, Jonathan Pryce, and more. It turns out that Netflix wanted more star-power to add to this.

The streamer has confirmed that a bunch of other faces and names are joining the adaptation, including Saltburn's Richard E. Grant, Lucifer's Tom Ellis, Raiders of the Lost Ark's Paul Freeman, Kingsman's Geoff Bell, Ted Lasso's Sarah Niles, and Last Christmas' Ingrid Oliver.

There's no mention just yet as to when The Thursday Murder Club will be looking to debut on Netflix, but hopefully these further casting additions will mean that production isn't far away from starting.