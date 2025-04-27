The Thursday Murder Club comes to Netflix in August

Folk in the UK will be quite aware of Richard Osman, as the tall personality has been known for his presence and place on television shows and as a host for many years. As of late, Osman has been branching out though, flexing his skills as a writer and creating various books, predominantly in The Thursday Murder Club series. These novels have become big hits, which is why it was hardly surprising that Netflix snapped up the rights to create an adaptation.

This was confirmed a while back, including that the core cast would be made up of Helen Mirren (Elizabeth), Pierce Brosnan (Ron), Ben Kingsley (Ibrahim), and Celia Imrie (Joyce), and now we know when the show will be debuting too.

Netflix has shared some early images of The Thursday Murder Club and confirmed that it will debut on Netflix on August 28. The first season will look to adapt the first book where the core cast of pensioners team up to crack a particularly tricky case, alongside local police officers Chris (played by Daniel Mays) and Donna (Naomi Ackie).

The synopsis of the actual book explains the following: "In a peaceful retirement village, four unlikely friends meet up once a week to investigate unsolved murders. But when a brutal killing takes place on their very doorstep, the Thursday Murder Club find themselves in the middle of their first live case. Elizabeth, Joyce, Ibrahim and Ron might be pushing eighty but they still have a few tricks up their sleeves. Can our unorthodox but brilliant gang catch the killer before it's too late?"

We're still waiting for a trailer, but no doubt this will drop in May or June, leaving plenty of time for a second and longer trailer to debut in the weeks before the series actually debuts.