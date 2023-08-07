Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

news
Minecraft

The three-year project to build New Earth in Minecraft is complete

The blocky representation of our planet will be made public soon.

HQ

It has taken three years to complete, but a collection of talented and very dedicated Minecraft players have finished constructing the entirety of 'New Earth' in Minecraft.

The project, which was helmed by YouTuber RT Game, has seen a bunch of builders developing a 1:4000 scale of Earth, fit with cities, landmarks, iconic geographical markers, and more.

You can check out a look at the world map for this mega and impressive build below, and can even visit the build's Wiki page to access a working interactive map that lets you zoom in close and see all the intricate details that make up the project.

Minecraft

