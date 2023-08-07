The three-year project to build New Earth in Minecraft is complete

HQ

It has taken three years to complete, but a collection of talented and very dedicated Minecraft players have finished constructing the entirety of 'New Earth' in Minecraft.

The project, which was helmed by YouTuber RT Game, has seen a bunch of builders developing a 1:4000 scale of Earth, fit with cities, landmarks, iconic geographical markers, and more.

You can check out a look at the world map for this mega and impressive build below, and can even visit the build's Wiki page to access a working interactive map that lets you zoom in close and see all the intricate details that make up the project.