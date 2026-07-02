The three things Star Fox is missing (apart from more multiplayer maps)

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The Star Fox remake for Nintendo Switch 2 has landed on its (animal) feet. Received with enthusiasm by critics and also celebrated by the community (especially veteran players), the return of Lylat Wars 29 years on could not have gone better. Or could it?

Whilst the game is very well-rounded and polished, there was one key aspect that could have been expanded upon, and several other minor ones that would also benefit from improvements. The game is brilliant at launch, but now that it's completed its first week on sale, this is even more evident, and we could say it's crying out for some fixes and additions that should arrive with the inevitable update that Velan Studios is surely currently preparing. As ROB 64 would say: "Location confirmed, sending supplies..."

As things stand, based on our experience and what users are repeatedly asking for, these are the four improvements that the first Star Fox update patch for Nintendo Switch 2 should include.

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1. Highlighting hit zones on bosses

Honestly? We haven't really minded this omission in the game, because we think it looks better this way with the new graphics and that the audio clues are enough. But it's also true that we've been shooting at the same weak spots for nearly thirty years, and that having destructible parts flash red and yellow is a feature that's been there since the very first Starwing on the SNES.

Many users, both veterans and newcomers, have requested this, and it would cost Velan nothing to add it for accessibility reasons or even for the sake of nostalgia. It could be made entirely optional, just as changing the team colours in Battle Mode is, to make them easier to distinguish.

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2. Rankings and statistics screens

We find this omission far more 'serious' than the previous one, given the game's arcade spirit, and we really don't understand the reasoning behind it, however much it may be the trend to remove online leaderboards and other data compilations from modern titles... when just a few years ago it was an essential part of the game!

Could it be to prevent results from being rigged by cheaters? Or to wait until online multiplayer proved its worth? In any case, this is what we're asking General Pepper for:



Single-player : Just like in Star Fox 64/Lylat Wars, a leaderboard or Ranking menu that displays your best campaign scores, indicating the route taken. On a separate screen, the top scores from the campaigns of other players worldwide, to view them as an additional challenge and to show whether they were achieved with or without mouse controls . It would be essential to also be able to sort scores by planet and difficulty level.

: Just like in Star Fox 64/Lylat Wars, a leaderboard or Ranking menu that displays your best campaign scores, indicating the route taken. On a separate screen, the top scores from the campaigns of other players worldwide, to view them as an additional challenge and to show whether they were achieved with or without . It would be essential to also be able to sort scores by planet and difficulty level.

Multiplayer: Your complete online gaming history, including hours played, time spent on each planet/mode, accolades earned, favourite power-ups, most frequently used scoring methods, win-loss ratio on each map, and other data to help you improve - such as your most common type of 'death'.



3. Video room, music menu, and art gallery

Right, we understand that the appeal of the fabulous in-engine cutscenes between missions is to watch them as you progress along each route on the Lylat System planetary chart. However, for those of you who've been playing for over 10 hours and have already tried practically all 25 possible route combinations, you're most likely already skipping the cinematics to get straight to the action. But what if you want to watch them again in order, or just one in particular? A much-appreciated feature would be a screening room where you could watch all the scenes unlocked so far, and put together a sort of custom film by telling the game the exact route with its various variables, from before Corneria right through to the two possible endings after Venom.

On another note, the orchestral soundtrack is fantastic, isn't it? We know there are 10 preview tracks on Nintendo Music as part of that 'special release', but it's not complete and we don't know when it will be. And wouldn't it be brilliant to be able to enjoy the fantastic compositions by the best Koji Kondo directly within the game? These two availabilities aren't mutually exclusive, as demonstrated, for example, by the games in the Super Mario 3D All-Stars collection. And if you could accompany the music with illustrations and concept art for each theme, so much the better.

In fact, there's so much art in both the original and the remake that, if we can ask, fans would really love to see a comprehensive gallery of artwork from both projects to accompany the already-great Holoviewer as additional documentation of this true classic.

4. More maps for Battle Mode, pretty please

We've saved this one for last, but that doesn't make it any less obvious. We made this request in our review of Star Fox, and even in the preview already! Whilst it's true that the new online Battle Mode has been built from the ground up for this release, in the style of any modern multiplayer game (and therefore dwarfs the original, very basic N64 concept) it is precisely this that makes us want and ask for more. In other words, they've put a lot of work into it, we're having a great time in the space skirmishes, and that's why it isn't enough with the three maps/planets/modes; namely:



Battle for the Bay on Corneria



Deep Space Dustup on Sector Y



Meteorite Melee on Fichina



If Nintendo limited the release to these three scenarios and game modes simply to gauge the community's reaction to the game and its modes, we hope their findings are clear: more options are needed as soon as possible to prevent the game from becoming monotonous too quickly.

And which planets would you like to see added? It's clear that the three game types could be adapted to other planets. That would be the easy route. For example, the Corneria satellites on Katina, the Sector Y pirates on Sector X or Meteo, and the Fichina meteorites on Venom. But let's let our imaginations fly wild (never has a phrase been more apt) in case Velan needs some ideas:



Aquas, Macbeth, Titania . Wouldn't it be amazing to handle the Blue Marine submarine or the Landmaster tank in multiplayer? What if it were asymmetrical, with only one member of the squadron able to be underwater or on wheels, whilst the others engage in aerial battles with their Arwing and Wolfen ships?

. Wouldn't it be amazing to handle the Blue Marine submarine or the Landmaster tank in multiplayer? What if it were asymmetrical, with only one member of the squadron able to be underwater or on wheels, whilst the others engage in aerial battles with their and ships?

Solar . The ideal setting for a survival mode: not only do you have to try to damage your opponent, but you also have to fly high and constantly regenerate health, whilst objectives force you to drop altitude and take risks.

. The ideal setting for a survival mode: not only do you have to try to damage your opponent, but you also have to fly high and constantly regenerate health, whilst objectives force you to drop altitude and take risks.

Sector Z . What if each team had a mothership like the Great Fox and missiles could be fired at the opponent? You'd have to protect it and try to launch missiles at the other side.

. What if each team had a mothership like the Great Fox and missiles could be fired at the opponent? You'd have to protect it and try to launch missiles at the other side.

Zoness and Bolse . The concept of radar beacons, but in multiplayer: they switch sides if you shoot at them, and if they catch you, points go to the opponent. Similarly, Bolse's central tower and its electromagnetic fields could appear at various points on a larger map.

. The concept of radar beacons, but in multiplayer: they switch sides if you shoot at them, and if they catch you, points go to the opponent. Similarly, Bolse's central tower and its electromagnetic fields could appear at various points on a larger map.

A map packed with obstacles. For now, the planets are relatively easy to fly through, although you'll no doubt have crashed more than once into the bridges of Corneria, the space debris in Sector Y and the rocks on Fichina. What if a mode rewarded piloting skill with many more elements on screen? If we were made to fly at full speed amongst space debris and other obstacles, it would really change the gameplay dynamics and the sense of satisfaction.



These are the improvements and additions we'd like to see in the Star Fox update that Nintendo hasn't yet officially announced. What would you ask for? Leave your comment below.