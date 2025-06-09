The three remaining teams in the LTA North Split 2 Playoffs has been confirmed

HQ

The LEC is wrapped up until after the coming international break concludes, same as the LCP. Soon, the LTA North will follow suit as well, as this coming weekend will see the Split 2 Playoffs conclude, meaning we'll know the team that lifts the trophy and nets a spot to the Mid-Season Invitational in June and the Esports World Cup in July.

With this in mind, the bracket for the final two matches has been locked in and confirmed. We now know that FlyQuest has already punched its ticket to the grand finale, meaning at worst, if the organisation loses this match, it will be in attendance at the EWC, but not MSI. The other finals spot will go to the winner of the lower bracket final between Cloud9 and Shopify Rebellion. This will happen on June 14, the day before the main final on June 15.

The overall winner is the only squad from the region that will land a spot at both MSI and EWC, even if, as mentioned earlier, the runner-up will appear at the EWC tournament.