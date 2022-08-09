The third Sonic movie is coming in late 2024

HQ

The Sonic the Hedgehog movies have ended up being a real success for Paramount Pictures, which is a surprise considering history tells us film and TV adaptations of games often don't work out. This wasn't helped by the Ugly Sonic debacle that saw the titular blue hedgehog getting a redesign as fans were not happy about his original appearance. Yet still, despite leaping over these hurdles, the series has done really well so far, which is why it's no surprise that Paramount Pictures is looking to cash in once again.

And this is because a third Sonic the Hedgehog movie has not only been greenlit, but we already have a release date for when we can expect it to premiere in cinemas. As announced in a tweet, we're told that the film will land on December 20, 2024, and that it will be "Running faster, flying higher, and punching harder" than anything before it.

While we won't dive into spoilers from the second movie here, anyone who has seen that film will know that this third movie will likely be focussing on another beloved character from the series - if you're unsure of who that might be, make sure to catch the post-credits scene for Sonic the Hedgehog 2.