The third season of Wednesday is now in production, with Winona Ryder among the cast

HQ

If you've been waiting for more information about the coming third season of Wednesday, Netflix has delivered this and then some.

In a new Netflix Tudum article, it has been confirmed that production is now underway on the coming next season of the show, which is filming near Dublin as of writing. But to build on this, a slate of new cast members have been confirmed, stars that will be joining the returning cast and new arrival Eva Green, who is stepping in to play the quirky Aunt Ophelia.

The new cast additions are headlined by Winona Ryder, who is trading a Netflix tentpole franchise of Stranger Things now that's over for another tentpole series from the streamer. It's unclear who Ryder will be playing, but we are told that "new teachers" are being introduced at Nevermore Academy, so perhaps she will be joining the faculty.

Otherwise, the cast will be enhanced with Chris Sarandon, Noah Taylor, Oscar Morgan, and Kennedy Moyer, two of whom will likely be teachers and the others that will no doubt be joining the creepy and kooky school as new students.

Naturally, all of these additions will look to support the returning cast of Jenna Ortega, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzman, and more, some of whom you can see in the newest trailer for the series below.