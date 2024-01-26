The third season of Reacher is based on the book Persuader

HQ

The somewhat lacklustre but still entertaining second season of Prime Video's Reacher series has, as you know, just ended and now they are fully prepping for the filming of what will be the third season - which is now confirmed to be based on Lee Child's seventh book about the muscular gentleman, namely Persuader.

Of course, we're not going to give away too much about its contents, but for those of you who want to read the book before watching the series, you now know which one it is.

Reacher, which has been a huge success for Amazon, has been jokingly referred to as "dad TV", something the titular star Alan Ritchson commented on recently.

What did you think of the second season, better or worse than the first?

Thanks, Variety.