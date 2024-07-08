The third season of Marvel's "What If...?" will be the last

After three seasons of alternate events in the Marvel universe, it's coming to an end. Series producer Brad Winderbaum says in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that the upcoming season will be like the end of a trilogy and promises a comprehensive final season. He elaborates with the following: "It takes us to places that you'd never expect. It goes beyond the first two seasons in its exploration of the multiverse. It pulls in characters that are very unexpected, and has what I think is an extremely moving and very fulfilling culmination for Uatu the Watcher."

There is no release date for the third season yet.