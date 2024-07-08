English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
What If...?

The third season of Marvel's "What If...?" will be the last

The third season will apparently feel like the culmination of a trilogy.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

After three seasons of alternate events in the Marvel universe, it's coming to an end. Series producer Brad Winderbaum says in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that the upcoming season will be like the end of a trilogy and promises a comprehensive final season. He elaborates with the following: "It takes us to places that you'd never expect. It goes beyond the first two seasons in its exploration of the multiverse. It pulls in characters that are very unexpected, and has what I think is an extremely moving and very fulfilling culmination for Uatu the Watcher."

There is no release date for the third season yet.

What If...?

Related texts

0
What If...?

What If...?
SERIES. Written by Magnus Groth-Andersen

Marvel's latest show gives an alternative look at the MCU, and what could have been.



Loading next content