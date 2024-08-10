The third part of Final Fantasy VII's remake will have an even better version of Queen's Blood

HQ

Queen's Blood, like Gwent before it, managed to be one of the main attractions in a sprawling RPG. The minigame proved easy to learn but hard to master, leading to players spending extra hours in the game to build their best decks.

If you were worried that the next part of the Final Fantasy VII remake trilogy won't have Queen's Blood, fear not, as a panel from a recent anime convention gave us the news that we would see a better version of the minigame coming whenever the third part is ready to release.

Genki_JPN translated a part of the panel where game director Naoki Hamaguchi said "right now we are preparing a revamped, even better version of Queen's Blood for the next title." So, you can look forward to that whenever we see the wrap-up of this return to Final Fantasy VII.