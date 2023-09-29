Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Sea of Thieves

The third Monkey Island Great Tale is now available in Sea of Thieves.

Guybrush Threepwood's story in Sea of Thieves comes to an end.

Rare has announced that the third Big Story in the Sea of Thieves: The Legend of Monkey Island update (a free content for all players) is now available. The conclusion to the hilarious story of Guybrush Threepwood through Sea of Thieves comes to an end with this latest adventure that has been a real treat for all fans of Monkey Island and LucasArts' adventures.

Once again, this third Tall Tale will take us through dueling insults, wacky puzzles and riddles, and navigating lava catacombs surrounded by hilarious and endearing characters.

You can enjoy Sea of Thieves: The Legend of Monkey Island on Xbox One and Xbox Series as well as PC, and the title is included with all Game Pass options.

Sea of Thieves

Sea of ThievesScore

Sea of Thieves
REVIEW. Written by Kieran Harris

"It may not be all smooth sailing, but Rare's Sea of Thieves manages to deliver a cooperative experience like nothing we've ever experienced before."

