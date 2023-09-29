The third Monkey Island Great Tale is now available in Sea of Thieves.

HQ

Rare has announced that the third Big Story in the Sea of Thieves: The Legend of Monkey Island update (a free content for all players) is now available. The conclusion to the hilarious story of Guybrush Threepwood through Sea of Thieves comes to an end with this latest adventure that has been a real treat for all fans of Monkey Island and LucasArts' adventures.

Once again, this third Tall Tale will take us through dueling insults, wacky puzzles and riddles, and navigating lava catacombs surrounded by hilarious and endearing characters.

You can enjoy Sea of Thieves: The Legend of Monkey Island on Xbox One and Xbox Series as well as PC, and the title is included with all Game Pass options.