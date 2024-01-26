The third Benoit Blanc movie AKA Knives Out 3 is being made this year

HQ

Knives Out 3, or whatever the title is going to be, is on the way. Rian Johnson's third murder mystery movie is filming later this year, according to a new report from Deadline based on his independent studio T-Street.

Johnson hasn't yet revealed a plot summary or title for this film, but it will arrive on Netflix just as Glass Onion did and it will also see the return of Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc. It's likely to be its own isolated story just as Knives Out and Glass Onion were, with Blanc as the only piece connecting the three puzzles.

Johnson's work fell under a lot of criticism following his controversial Star Wars movie The Last Jedi, but since he created Knives Out and swapped lightsabers for more realistic murder weapons, he's reminded people that he's a very capable director.