The third Art of Hearthstone book is out now

The third instalment into the fantastic Art of Hearthstone series of books is out now, featuring plenty of great insights into what made the Year of the Mammoth so charming.

Titled, The Art of Hearthstone: Year of the Mammoth, the 254-page hardback book details a year of exploration, adventures and loot. The book's description explains what this year's edition contains, saying; "Through vivid illustrations and behind-the-scenes interviews with artists and game designers, the Art of Hearthstone draws back the curtain to a massive creative undertaking, showing how a huge team came together to deliver one of Hearthstone's most impressive years ever."

You can pick up the book right now in the UK from select retailers or online, for a price tag of £19.99. To get an idea of what this book will feature, check out a few pictures below.