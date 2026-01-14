HQ

The Australian Open 2026 has officially started the qualifying rounds, although the seeded players won't start until next week. Jannik Sinner will try to defend his 2000 points from last year, which are crucial if he intends to take back World No. 1 from Carlos Alcaraz soon.

Meanwhile, the Spaniard is looking to win his first Australian Open title, the only Grand Slam he has not yet won. Due to the seedings, if Alcaraz reaches the final he could end up facing Jannik Sinner on February 1... and Alcaraz has already won his first duel with Sinner, an exhibition match in South Korea.

The theory that could predict that Carlos Alcaraz will win Australian Open 2026

In the last days, a theory has been making the rounds that could predict that Alcaraz could end up winning Australian Open. As shared by ESPN, Alcaraz will play his fifth Australian Open this year... and before him, Roger Federer (2004), Rafa Nadal (2009), and Jannik Sinner (2004) won their first Australian Open tournaments also the fifth time they played it.

What's more astonishing is that all three were 22 years of age when they first won it. In all three cases, it was also their first Australian Open final. Alcaraz has never reached the Australian Open final before.

Do you believe in destiny? It could be (it more certainly is) a big coincidence, but if Alcaraz ends up winning Australian Open this year, the trend would go on...