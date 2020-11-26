The theme for Fall Guys Season 3 has been revealed

You're watching Advertisements

After asking for 300 participants to solve a puzzle on Twitter, Mediatonic has revealed that Season 3 of Fall Guys will have a winter theme. The developer also showed some new cosmetic items that will be debuting in the update, and these are a snowman and a penguin costume. Also within the teaser, we can see a new stage, which appears to be surrounded by snow. No release date was revealed for Season 3, but with Christmas being right around the corner, we can guarantee that the wait won't be a long one.

The Twitter post reads: "HUGE SHOUT OUT to everyone for working together and completing this puzzle! I'm pleased to announce the theme of #FallGuysSeason3 is...Fall Guys: Winter Knockout Or, as I personally like to call it: Fall Guys goes brrr."

You can read our review of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout here.