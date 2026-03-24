The Thaumaturge developer is gauging interest in a sequel, DLCs, and expanding the IP

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Releasing back in 2024, The Thaumaturge took us to a 20th century Warsaw infested with mythological creatures only a few could see. Playing as the Thaumaturge, it was our job to hunt them down, and bring some stability to a city on the brink of collapse. The RPG had its issues, but Fool's Theory and 11 bit studios brought a unique, story-driven experience to the table that found its place among fans of the genre.

Now, the developer and publisher wondering where it can take this IP. In a new Steam post, Fool's Theory and 11 bit explain they've made a new survey, where players can give their opinion on "potential DLCs, sequels, and physical & digital media." The people behind the game want to see if they can franchise The Thaumaturge, whether that's through a brand-new game or content being brought to the original.

You can respond to the survey until the 14th of April, and it's noted this won't collect your email address or personal information. If there are enough responses, this could be a real boon to anyone wanting more of The Thaumaturge. However, as this survey is only coming out now, don't expect a sequel or DLC announcement to follow immediately. Those things take time.