The Texas Chainsaw Massacre is being rebooted once again

After countless sequels, prequels, and remakes, it's once again time to reboot The Texas Chainsaw Massacre franchise. Reports indicate that Verve, the company currently holding the film rights, has started accepting script pitches and is open to giving the franchise a fresh start.

Among those expressing interest are screenwriter JT Mollner, previously involved in Stranger Darling, producer Roy Lee, and actor Glen Powell, known for his role in Top Gun: Maverick. Additionally, studios like Lionsgate, A24, and Neon have reportedly shown interest in joining the project.

The original film, directed by Tobe Hooper, is now over 50 years old—which feels a bit surreal to think about—and it's arguably just as sharp and brutal today as it was upon its release in 1974. The first sequel arrived in 1986, followed by more films in 1990 and 1995. In 2003, the first reboot was introduced, with a prequel released in 2006.

Texas Chainsaw 3D was released in 2013 as a direct sequel to the original, and in 2017 we got the prequel Leatherface, followed by the Netflix-exclusive flop Texas Chainsaw Massacre in 2022, which took place 50 years after the original. So the fact that Leatherface is getting yet another spin isn't exactly surprising.

Are you looking forward to more chainsaw chaos—and which entry is your favorite in the franchise?