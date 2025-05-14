The Texas Chain Saw Massacre has "reached its full potential" and won't get any new content

HQ

Developer Gun Interactive has announced that there will not be any further support coming to The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. The asymmetrical horror game has "reached its full potential" as the developer notes, meaning no additional DLC, balance updates, bug fixes, or more will be planned after the final May update.

Speaking about how this decision came about, Gun has stated in a press release: "We feel proud of the game we've made and we're happy that we're at a point where we feel The Texas Chain Saw Massacre has reached its full potential. From the very beginning, we've always had a clear and concise vision for this game. We wanted to push the envelope on multiplayer asymmetrical horror, shed light on this iconic film to a newer generation, and place folks into the beautiful but macabre world of Muerto County and we feel we have achieved that."

The good news is that this does not mean that the game will be delisted or that it'll go offline. Gun promises that the game will still be playable and that community members will continue to interact with fans. There will also be a handful of additional patches coming, but these will specifically target getting the game ready for peer-to-peer matchmaking, to ensure that the game can run with minimal interference from Gun in the future.

The developer has also teased a little about what the future holds for it. We're told simply to "...stay tuned."