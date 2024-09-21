The Texas Chain Saw Massacre celebrates its 50th birthday with a hugely expensive collectors edition

HQ

This year marks the 50th anniversary of Tobe Hooper's horror classic The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, and Dark Sky Films is pulling out all the stops with a massive new deluxe edition. Now up for pre-order, the Texas Chain Saw Massacre: 50th Anniversary Chainsaw Edition comes loaded with the 4K UHD version of the film, a Blu-ray, a bonus Blu-ray disc, and—get this—an exclusive VHS release with the original cover art!

But that's not all. Dark Sky teased, 'Everything's packed inside a replica of the iconic chainsaw from the film, and when you open it, you'll hear the chilling sound of Leatherface revving it up.' Plus, it's all wrapped up in a special 50th Anniversary numbered box. This limited edition also comes with a newly designed O-card and fresh bonus content like The Merchandise of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre and The Restoration of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre.

At 300 dollars it ain't cheap, but for the collector who's looking for what is most likely the ultimate edition of this cult classic, it just might be worth the price. Here's the full breakdown of what's included in the box:

DISC 1: 4K UHD (FEATURE FILM)

Features HDR/HDR10 and Dolby Atmos Audio

BONUS: 4 FEATURE COMMENTARIES

• Writer-Producer-Director Tobe Hooper, Actor Gunnar Hansen, Cinematographer Daniel Pearl • Actors Marilyn Burns, Allen Danziger, and Paul A. Partain, and Production Designer Robert Burns • Writer-Producer-Director Tobe Hooper • Cinematographer Daniel Pearl, Editor J. Larry Carroll and Sound Recordist Ted Nicolaou

DISC 2: BLU-RAY (FEATURE FILM)

BONUS: 4 FEATURE COMMENTARIES

• Writer-Producer-Director Tobe Hooper, Actor Gunnar Hansen, Cinematographer Daniel Pearl • Actors Marilyn Burns, Allen Danziger, and Paul A. Partain, and Production Designer Robert Burns • Writer-Producer-Director Tobe Hooper • Cinematographer Daniel Pearl, Editor J. Larry Carroll and Sound Recordist Ted Nicolaou

DISC 3: BLU-RAY BONUS FEATURES

NEW The Merchandise of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre

NEW The Restoration of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre

• Feature-Length Documentary: The Legacy of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre • The Cinefamily Presents FRIEDKIN/HOOPER: A Conversation About The Texas Chain Saw Massacre Between William Friedkin and Tobe Hooper • Flesh Wounds: Seven Stories of the Saw • A Tour of the TCSM House with Gunnar Hansen • Off the Hook with Teri McMinn • The Business of Chain Saw: An interview with Production Manager Ron Bozman Interview • Deleted Scenes & Outtakes • Grandpa's Tales: An Interview with Actor John Dugan • Cutting Chain Saw: An Interview with Editor J. Larry Carroll • Blooper Reel • Horrors Hallowed Grounds: TCSM • Dr. W.E. Barnes Presents "Making Grandpa" • Still Gallery • Trailers • TV Spots • Radio Spots

Source