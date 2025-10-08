The Tetris soundtrack is now available on vinyl

HQ

Can't get enough of that sweet, sweet Korobeiniki? Or more commonly known as the music associated with Tetris, then you're in luck. Enjoy The Ride Records has released the album Disappearing Lines: Chiptune Music of Tetris by Gamer Boy, which is exactly that. The music from the world's best puzzle game, pressed onto a glorious wax record that not only offers some melodious blip blop but also transforms into moving Tetris blocks when the record spins. Utterly cool, and of course an illusion, created by movement during rotation.

The cover is a variation on the classic from the Game Boy game, and the record is available in a few different versions, in a limited pressing (of course). A bit sad for those who don't have time to sit and watch for releases, but copies should also show up on the second-hand market. Albeit at the usual higher price.