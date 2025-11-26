The Tesla Roadster has been delayed once more

HQ

Across Europe Tesla is experiencing dwindling sales, and in the midst of that, several models have seen numerous delays, including the Roadster, which should've been out years ago according to original shipping estimates.

The most recent update was that the car was supposed to launch in limited markets before year's end, but at the recent Tesla general assembly (via Electrec), owner Elon Musk postponed this yet again. He now says the car will be shown off on April 1st 2026 (yes, that's April Fools day), and then subsequently launched later.

Originally, Tesla wanted to produce 10.000 cars in 2010, but now full-scale production is set to begin sometime in 2027 with no proper release window announced, beyond this new April 1st showcase.

According to Car and Driver, the Roadster is expected to cost between $200.000 and $250.000.