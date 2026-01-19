The Tesla Cybertruck saw the biggest sales crash of any EV in 2025 in the US

HQ

It was delayed, then delayed again, and ultimately the scope of the eventual launch ended up being limited, but the Tesla Cybertruck did launch a while back, but has yet to see the same kind of launch reception as other Tesla models.

In fact, according to InsideEVs analysis of Cox Automative Data, the Tesla Cybertruck saw the biggest sales crash of any EV on the market in the US in 2025. During its first full year on the US market in 2024, Tesla managed to sell roughly 39.000 Cybertrucks.

In 2025 however, that number was nearly cut in half to 20.200 Cybertrucks, a 19.000 unit shortfall, which is way more than any other EV on the US market. The Model Y experienced something similar with 15.000 less in 2025 than in 2024, but in third place sits the Kia EV6 which is around 8000.

Tesla has not announced noticable change for their strategy on the Cybertruck so far.