Inscryption

The terror of Inscryption comes to Nintendo Switch

Daniel Mullins' deck-building game has just hit the eShop with its dark and original take on the card game genre.

With a highly original art design, indie developer Daniel Mullins released his horror deck-building title Inscryption last year for PC. And while the PS4 version was rated a few months ago and released at the end of August, now it's the turn of the Nintendo Switch version.

Inscryption is a card genre title in which we play games to escape a deadly Jumanji-esque game against a mysterious creature. Combining escape room gameplay with card games and special abilities that allow you to progress through stage after stage, Inscryption lends itself perfectly to Nintendo's handheld, as you can see in the trailer released by Devolver Digital below.

InscryptionInscryption

