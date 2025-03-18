The Terminator to host a UK concert run later this year

HQ

If you love The Terminator series and have been waiting for a chance to hear its signature soundtrack and music like never before, we have some great news to share. The concert The Terminator Live has announced that it will be coming to the UK later this year, for a four-date/venue run in late October and early November.

The concert will take the action to Glasgow's SEC Armadillo to begin with on October 27, before then heading to Manchester's O2 Arena on October 28, Birmingham's Symphony Hall on October 29, and finally London's Eventim Apollo on November 2.

As per what the show will offer, we're told it will "celebrate the award-winning film, as its signature synthesiser-led, percussive score is performed in sync with the iconic 1984 film presented on a vast HD screen."

Tickets for the show will go on sale this week, with venue presales happening from March 19 and general sale opening on March 21.

