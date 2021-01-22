Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Fortnite

The Terminator T-800 and Sarah Connor are now in Fortnite

Two more iconic hunters enter the fray.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Fortnite's hunter themed season 5 has brought a whole variety of crazy crossovers to the battle royale, and following Predator making its appearance a few days ago, Sarah Connor and the Terminator T-800 are now also available to play as, in the free-to-play game.

As part of the Future War set, Connor and the T-800 are now both purchasable in the in-game store. Connor comes as a complete character model, sporting two unique variants and a T-800 Endoskeleton Arm Back Bling, as well as a Combat Knife melee weapon. The T-800 on the other hand also comes as a complete outfit, with a Sky Net Uplink Back Bling, a Techno-Grip Axe, and a unique built-in Emote.

Check out a look at the cosmetics below.

Fortnite

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy