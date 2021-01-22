The Terminator T-800 and Sarah Connor are now in Fortnite

You're watching Advertisements

Fortnite's hunter themed season 5 has brought a whole variety of crazy crossovers to the battle royale, and following Predator making its appearance a few days ago, Sarah Connor and the Terminator T-800 are now also available to play as, in the free-to-play game.

As part of the Future War set, Connor and the T-800 are now both purchasable in the in-game store. Connor comes as a complete character model, sporting two unique variants and a T-800 Endoskeleton Arm Back Bling, as well as a Combat Knife melee weapon. The T-800 on the other hand also comes as a complete outfit, with a Sky Net Uplink Back Bling, a Techno-Grip Axe, and a unique built-in Emote.

Check out a look at the cosmetics below.