The Terminator meets The Thing in Coffeenauts 2.5D action-adventure Ghostless

While you may be more focussed on the bigger showcases happening during this 'not-E3' period, there are a slate of other broadcasts happening that shine a spotlight on the indie and AA sector, including the Latin American Games Showcase, which just happened.

In this showcase, developer Coffeenauts was on-hand to officially reveal the 2.5D action-adventure and colony building title known as Ghostless. This is regarded as The Terminator meets The Thing, and it's a game that asks players to lead an uprising against an AI threat in a post-apocalyptic world.

The announcement press release talks a little more about the premise of this game, explaining the following: "Ghostless is set in an alternate 20th century, 15 years after a Cold War US cyber attack unwittingly caused an experimental Soviet AI super-intelligence to turn against humanity. You take on the role of the Envoy, sent to investigate rumours of a facility where AI is creating a new secret weapon. Your mission will set you on the path to uncovering the truth about what happened to this world in a dark sci-fi plot about humanity, creation and survival."

Featuring moody 2.5D art that blends pixel graphics and modern lighting, plus a genre-hybrid design where players can recruit survivors and expand their base all while leading allies in set-piece battles to overcome enemy strongholds. There is resource scavenging mechanics, a sci-fi paranoia narrative at the core, and all of this available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S, the three platforms that Ghostless has been promised for.

Check out the reveal trailer for the game below as well as a few screenshots. Ghostless doesn't yet have a release window/date.