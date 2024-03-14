The Terminal List: Dark Wolf has started filming

Prime Video announced recently that it would be continuing to explore the world of The Terminal List with a spinoff prequel series known as The Terminal List: Dark Wolf. The show revolves around Taylor Kitsch's Ben Edwards, and sees as he leaves behind the Navy Seals in favour of joining the CIA.

The show will even star Chris Pratt once again as James Reece, and will see a collection of new faces joining the fray too, such as Luke Hemsworth and Tom Hopper.

While we're waiting to hear exactly when Dark Wolf will arrive, Prime Video has now revealed that the series has begun production and is in the process of filming. This might mean it will debut by the end of the year, but it would be highly likely that the series arrives sometime in early 2025.

Take a look at the new set photos for Dark Wolf below.