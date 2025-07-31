The Terminal List: Dark Wolf brings the heat in gritty CIA prequel

HQ

Ready to return to the shadows? On August 27, The Terminal List: Dark Wolf premieres on Prime Video, a high-adrenaline prequel to the 2022 hit series. The launch kicks off with a triple-episode drop, followed by weekly releases leading up to the season finale on September 24.

Dark Wolf centres on Ben Edwards (Taylor Kitsch) and his journey from Navy SEAL to CIA operative, pulling viewers deep into the morally murky and often lethal world of covert intelligence. Chris Pratt is (of course) back as James Reece, joined by Tom Hopper, Robert Wisdom, Luke Hemsworth, and others.

Like its predecessor, Dark Wolf doubles down on authenticity, with military veterans working behind the scenes — even combing through the script — to ensure the most hard-hitting, realistic mix of action and drama possible. Excited for this next chapter? Check out the official trailer below.