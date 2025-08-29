The Terminal List: Dark Wolf (Amazon Prime)

HQ

As much as I love spec ops series, films, books and documentaries, and as much as I love to see Chris Pratt in the role of a battle-hardened Navy Seal, the Amazon Prime hit The Terminal List was never for me. It felt stale from the start in a way that I just couldn't buy. Often, sadly, it reminded me of the insanely bad Lone Survivor film about spec ops dick Marcus Luttrell (Marky-Mark) falling off 8,000-foot cliffs and yelling "Good to go!" every time a new part of his skeleton broke. The Terminal List was not very good.

Kitsch & Pratt are really good together here too. Great chemistry.

Despite this, I have been looking forward to Dark Wolf, Amazon's lavish prologue set seven years before the events of The Terminal List and based on Jack Carr's book True Believer. Showrunner David DiGilio and executive producer Chris Pratt have certainly taken some liberties with the book material, but not without Carr himself reviewing the changes and additions made to the overall story. Here we follow the tormented Navy Seal member Ben Edwards, who over the course of the season goes from being a disgruntled soldier during an Iraqi offensive in Mosul (where their ISF sources help them locate an ISIS leader) to one of the CIA's ghosts, whose mission takes him and his sidekick Raife Hastings on assignments around the world.

The first thing that struck me about Dark Wolf during yesterday's and today's viewing (there are seven episodes in season one, all available on Amazon Prime as of yesterday) is how tense and dark it is without being as miserable as Taylor Kitsch's latest TV appearance (American Primeval). The world Ben lives in is steeped in classified material, deception, foul play, death and more death, and here David DiGilio and Jack Carr have chosen a darker tone than we saw in the Chris Pratt season about the betrayed (and vengeful) James Reece.

Things get dark and violent when the denim-clad black wolf plays Jason Bourne.

There is certainly something very generic about how Ben Edwards goes from the character who, in episode one, talks about fighting for honour and freedom to relatively quickly changing tack when 'honour' is no longer worth its weight in gold, but on the other hand, it works, despite a palpable sense of an airplane novel with its sharp cover typography. I like Kitsch's interpretation here, just as I liked him in Terminal List. He has an ability to play the tormented tough guy in a way that feels credible thanks to a certain vulnerability. He never becomes one-sided or one-dimensional like many other actors who portray combat pilots, but he also never has the same charisma as Pratt, which is clearly noticeable in episode two.

Dark Wolf is testosterone in concentrate. Ben and Raife punch, kick, shoot and blast their way through seven explosive episodes, and there is relatively little finesse here, more biceps than brain cells. If you don't want to see two semi-dirty soldiers yelling 'Let's fucking go' before looking down the sights of their AR15s in seven episodes, this is definitely not for you, but if, like me, you were hoping that the previous season would be really good, I think you'll find a lot of enjoyment here.