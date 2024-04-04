The ten best moments in Star Wars

HQ

Some love only gets stronger with age. Since I first experienced Star Wars, I've dedicated much of my nerdiness to that particular galaxy far, far away. So picking ten moments is about as difficult as ranking your top ten films, movies or music albums. It's a list that contains a big dollop of nostalgia, but of course and without further ado, here are my ten favourite moments.

(10) Attack on the Death Star - Star Wars IV: A New Hope

In many ways, this sequence sums up many other great action sequences from the films. The truth is that I chose between the Speeder Chase on Endor, the Battle of Hoth and even "This is podracing" was considered (somewhat). It would have been a bit more fun not to harp on the fourth film as much as this list will, but it is in my eyes the best of the films even though I know very well that many hold The Empire Strikes Back higher. But anyway, the rebels' coordinated attack on the Death Star in an attempt to get a shot into that hole that we got a background to many years later in Rogue One is so incredibly well done. Great effects for its time, great tension and we even get to see heroes die when their ships are blown to bits. When Vader himself joins the battle, something already good becomes even better and to see the coolest ships in the films in the form of X-wings and TIE fighters fight is a pure delight. I'd also like to highlight the slightly phenomenal sound design here, with John Williams' music repeatedly giving way to the sound effects that effectively enhance every frame.

(09) The rebel battle on board Tantive IV - Star Wars IV: A New Hope

As a child, my brother and I recreated many scenes from Star Wars. Both with figures and we played the scenes ourselves. The scene after a Star Destroyer finally catches up with Tantive IV was one that we played over and over again. There was always something really vibrant about the sound of alarm echoing through the white corridors, the soldiers lining up, getting ready and aiming for the door. The worry on their faces. And then the explosion that occurred before all the Stormtroopers entered. A frantic battle ensues, laser shots everywhere and then the entrance and the presentation of Darth Vader.

(08) Han Solo is frozen - Star Wars V: The Empire Strikes Back

"I know..." There is something fascinating about the story of how Harrison Ford and director Irvin Kershner chiselled Solo's classic response to Leia's "I love you." From a more ordinary "I love you too" response in Lawrence Kasdan's script to something that fits the character much better. As well as the fantastic line, and the delivery of it, the scene is also one of the darkest in the whole story. The resignation of our heroes mirrors the whole situation and the set design is absolutely, positively stunning. There's a vague moment of worry on the otherwise steadfast Han Solo's face, the resignation of those who care for him, and then the scene is filled with smoke and light. Incredibly beautiful.

(07) Order 66 - Star Wars III: Revenge of the Sith

Apart from the slightly ridiculous name of Darth Sidious' evil grand plan, the subsequent montage is as magnificent as it is bleak. It's the scenes when almost all the Jedi are ruthlessly slaughtered, when a piece of music from Master Williams once again amplifies all the emotions and the scene where Yoda drops his staff when he senses what's about to happen gives way to just the kind of emotions I otherwise find the prequel trilogy has trouble delivering. The small short scenes when all the Jedi die, one by one, are incredibly beautiful sequences and Anakin's transformation is complete when he enters a room with the children to end their lives.

(06) Luke Skywalker Returns - The Mandalorian: Season 2

The fact that Luke didn't quite get the characterisation we wanted in The Last Jedi left many people upset. So, how is it saved? Well, through a fantastic scene in the season finale of the second season of The Mandalorian. Already when an X-Wing landed and gave the vulnerable heroes some hope, we ourselves started to hope that maybe a certain Jedi would show up, and sure enough, the green lightsaber then revealed who it was. But it was just before Luke took off his hood that the thoughts ran through our heads about how they would solve a much younger Mark Hamill? The deepfake technique used was far from perfect. To be honest, it was a little too stiff and noticeable, but at the time it didn't really matter. It was Luke Skywalker, in his prime, and when R2-D2 rolled in and got Grogus's attention, it felt like one of the best things Star Wars has given us.

(05) Darth Vader butchers Rebels - Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Many of the later Star Wars films, specifically those set before the ones we got first, have had a tendency to tell us a background on things we don't need a background on. Rogue One did some of that, but it also had a lot of incredibly neat sequences and it all culminated in a dark corridor, some soldiers shouting "Open fire!" as Vader's classic breath is heard and the red lightsaber lights up. What follows is an incredibly well-directed sequence, with Vader slaughtering on the fly and using the Force to catch shots and throw them back. We know how it goes; the plans for the Death Star's weakness fall into good hands and Tantive IV gets away, at least for a while. Even so, we sit there with our mouths open, loving every brutal second.

(04) "I am your father" - Star Wars V: The Empire Strikes Back

It's not only the biggest twist in the whole saga, but also a line that characterises the so-called "Mandela" effect, which has been repeatedly misquoted, but above all it's an incredibly good scene. After cutting off Luke Skywalker's hand, Vader hopes to bring him over to the dark side. Then James Earls Jones delivers the classic one-liner that I think most people would choose as the best line in the entire Star Wars saga. This is followed by a strange overacting and a display of grimacing on Hamill's part, but nothing can ruin such a classic moment.

(03) Duel of Fates - Star Wars I: The Phantom Menace

Many of us screamed with delight when Darth Maul ignited his double-edged lightsaber and what followed was the best duel in the saga. This is of course largely due to one of John Williams' best tracks by far, but it's also so incredibly good because of the incredible set design. There are many great moments in one sequence, with both Qui-Gon and Obi-Wan facing a phenomenally skilful Sith who puts both Jedi to the test. I always wished that Darth Maul would have survived it though and been the amazing bad-guy of the entire prequel trilogy until Darth Vader was created, but that doesn't negate the fact that the scene itself is absolutely incredible.

(02) "You were the chosen one" - Star Wars III: Revenge of the Sith

If you count the number of times I've gone on Youtube and watched a specific scene, this one is at the very top. Actually, this is due to one thing: Ewan McGregor's acting. I'm not alone in thinking that the acting in the prequel trilogy is a bit all over the place. It's often stiff, with some lines delivered strangely and the seriousness of the moment sometimes ruined by poor direction. But there are absolute highlights and this is one of them. Ewan is perfect as Kenobi and it's a dazzling performance that gives you goosebumps when this monologue is delivered on Mustafar: "You were the chosen one! It was said that you would destroy the Sith, not join them! Bring balance to the Force, not leave it in darkness..."

THE BEST STAR WARS SCENE EVER:

(01) Binary Sunset - Star Wars IV: A New Hope

There are many scenes that are far more awesome. But nothing hits harder than this one. After a conversation with his uncle, Luke dejectedly leaves dinner, walks out of the house and kicks the sand in disappointment. The sense of hopelessness, of never getting anywhere and being stuck in the same place is clear on the young boy's face. He gazes at the horizon where the double sunset is visible, John Williams' music grows louder and it's a fantastic scene, perfect in every way. It is also the last one before the adventure begins in earnest. Like the end of an act, and the beginning of all that is to come.

Every time I see this scene I am reminded of why I love these films so much. The scene is also one of many examples of how thoughtful the first three films were in many ways. When calm scenes were allowed to take place, when there was no need for constant speed, but when our characters could be seen and when they could reflect on what was happening. As I said, it may not be the coolest or most magnificent of scenes that Star Wars offers. But for me, it is the very best.

Please tell us in the comments about your own favourite Star Wars scenes.