The ten best-looking covers: Game Boy/Color/Advance

HQ

The good old days of handheld consoles. The Game Boy, without a backlit screen, where it was impossible to play in the dark and where playing in the car at night meant catching a fleeting glimpse of light under every streetlamp. Where the colour palette consisted of green and grey-black. The Color, which added colours, and the Advance, which was the most advanced of the three. These are essentially the Switch's great-grandfather. Where the Game & Watch counts as some sort of odd relative.

To lure players away from the NES and SNES, first impressions were obviously important, and the Game Boy covers were absolutely fantastic, weren't they? Nah, not really. Throw the main character in the middle with some half-baked background. This applies to all three generations of the Game Boy. Mostly from Nintendo's own series. At the same time, there are also some fantastically entertaining, or what the English language would call 'quirky', covers, and it is precisely these that I will rank below. It's important to note that there are no covers included that are the same (or very similar) to those for other consoles (Donkey Kong Country, Street Fighter II, and Super Mario Bros. 3, for example). Here are the ten best-looking covers from the original Game Boy, Game Boy Color, and Game Boy Advance. As I've squeezed the entire Game Boy family into a list of just ten entries, competition for places is fierce and many great covers have been left out - ones that might have made it onto three separate lists. Finally, I'm only ranking European releases here, so no super-cool Japanese covers. With that said: Let's get started!

10) Pokémon Red/Blue/Yellow (Game Boy)

Let's start with a real classic. I'd rank these covers on a par with Silver/Gold, but the Red and Blue versions still take the top spot for their classic status. What's more, Red and Blue do something that very few covers did, whether on the Game Boy, Game Boy Color or Game Boy Advance. The artwork - in this case, Blastoise and Charizard - extends beyond the left-hand silver area where the console's name is printed. This is very unusual; usually, the artwork is confined to the four right-hand fifths. The Japanese covers for their versions (with green instead of yellow) are also fantastic and undoubtedly cooler, but as I said, it's the European ones that are being ranked here.

This is an ad:

9) Final Fantasy VI Advance (Game Boy Advance)

Less is more. Whilst everyone else was focused on making everything as colourful and garish as possible, Final Fantasy VI Advance chose to go in the completely opposite direction. A title in blood red and black. A background featuring a faint sketch of the main character, Terra. It's simple, it's elegant, and it stands out by being the exact opposite of almost every other cover.

8) Mario Kart: Super Circuit (Game Boy Advance)

Whilst almost all the covers for the three Game Boy consoles feature some sort of cartoon style, Mario Kart: Super Circuit went for 3D. It's a personal favourite, even if it doesn't quite measure up to Super Mario Kart on the SNES. There's something about the cover that just makes me want to race. It highlights Mario as some sort of champion with the wreath around him, a background featuring the chequered flag, and that cheeky little face saying: "Catch-a me-a if you can!" It isn't the most eventful cover, featuring just a character, a title and a plain background, but it captures the essence of what Mario Kart is all about. Competition and the desire to beat the other drivers on the track.

This is an ad:

7) Metroid Fusion (Game Boy Advance)

The Metroid series has had a wealth of really great covers, and among the best is this one for Fusion. The Japanese version is also stylish (perhaps even better), with Samus standing upright in an otherwise quite similar image. However, this list ranks covers for the European versions, and it's hard to argue that this cover isn't one of the best for the Game Boy consoles. Our heroine looks like a proper superhero standing before the rather less attractive monsters, who probably haven't realised yet that they won't be around for much longer.

6) Skate Or Die: Bad 'N Rad (Game Boy)

It's hard not to love absolutely everything about this cover. A skateboarder wearing all the protective gear (which everyone should have!) jumping over a gap in a mountain pass overlooking the sea. Chased by a helicopter with a grappling hook and almost devoured by that dragon-like monster thing. What's more, a huge amount of water seems to be cascading down the mountain on the left-hand side. Wherever you look, it's ACTION!

5) Ghosts 'n Goblins (Game Boy Color)

Here's an example of a cover that's taken an old one (in this case, the NES version) and made it much better. The NES cover is actually quite ugly. Here, it's the same knight running (or walking) away from essentially the same monster, but it looks much better. And the logo's on fire! A big plus. This is a prime example of when something is striking without being over the top.

4) Advance Wars (Game Boy Advance)

I love the cartoonish style of this cover. The red tank racing up the hill with our main characters whilst battles rage behind them. The lone soldier who thinks it's a good idea to run across the bridge with his rifle, straight into the tank duel. The spanner with the game's title at the top. This is a fantastic cover and I really don't understand how they then managed to mess up the sequel's cover so badly - it's unbelievably much more boring.

3) Castlevania II: Belmont's Revenge (Game Boy)

I'm not going to question the actual technique of swinging a whip with your back to an enemy, probably in an incredibly cool spinning motion. After all, Mr Belmont has documented defeating far more monsters than I have. If you look up the word cool in a dictionary, this cover won't appear, but it really should. The battle, the castles, the view, the title that just explodes in our eyes. The testosterone is flowing.

2) Kingdom Hearts: Chain of Memories (Game Boy Advance)

Where to begin? The predominantly silver and grey colour scheme is fantastic. The small, crown-shaped images of various characters - including a particularly sly-looking Donald Duck and Goofy - fill the background behind a beautifully drawn main character in the centre. This is incredibly stylish; there's simply no denying it. Re:chain of Memories, which was released for the PlayStation 2, wasn't even close to being as stylish as this. This is as close to perfection as you can get when it comes to game covers.

1) Super Mario Ball (Game Boy Advance)

Here it is, the best cover in the Game Boy family! The winner is an obscure Mario pinball game called Super Mario Ball (Mario Pinball Land in North America). I absolutely love this cover. It's fun, it's stylish, it's colourful, and it features Mario as a pinball. This is the sort of cover that makes me happy just looking at it, and I doubt there's any console pinball game with a better box art than this. Mario at the top of a list about Nintendo - that feels very fitting, doesn't it?