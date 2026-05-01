The ten best-looking covers: Dreamcast

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10. Sonic Adventure

Let me say straight away, as a hugefan (one of my all-time favourite consoles) - it certainly wasn't a console with particularly eye-catching packaging, especially in the EU, that I've chosen to stick with. But in tenth place we still find this iconic hedgehog, which finally got his own platform game for the first time since the Mega Drive era. It's packed with that lovely 'no-nonsense' attitude that prevailed in the late 90s and also signals a great deal of confidence from Sega, which, after all, did have a fantastic product.

9. Samba de Amigo

It's hard to define what constitutes a Sega game, but if I were really to try, I suppose the common thread is that there isn't one. Sega was everywhere all the time and you never knew what they'd come up with next, and the sequels were rarely as good because their madcap projects were based on unique ideas that, after one game, didn't feel quite so unique anymore. This is reflected in the cover of the maraca simulator (beloved Sega... really?) Samba de Amigo, a mix of Mexican festival posters and classic Sega chaos, which makes the whole cover feel like a rhythmic exclamation mark. It's impossible not to feel happy.

8. Jet Set Radio

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Few games, if any, have exuded more genuine coolness and attitude than Jet Set Radio, in which the quirky, funky GG's take on both oppression and colourful rival gangs such as the Noise Tanks and Love Shockers - by painting graffiti. Jet Set Radio is often considered the game that pioneered cel-shading, and the cover does a good job of trying to capture all the attitude hidden amongst the ones and zeros on the disc inside.

7. The House of the Dead 2

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Many Dreamcast covers feature computer-generated artwork using that iconic technology which wasn't quite ready yet, giving everything a slightly cheap look (was it even cool back then? I can't actually remember). Today it feels typical of the era, but gives off a slight Temu vibe. One exception, however, is The House of the Dead 2, which was not only a phenomenal game, but also had a cover that was a perfect fit. It's dark, gritty and almost a bit theatrical, featuring truly classic horror film zombies. Gothic but not kitsch, and classic horror film on VHS.

6. Virtua Tennis

Although the game featured superstars of the time such as Yevgeny Kafelnikov, Carlos Moyá and Jim Courier, it did not include any players' names in the title, nor did they appear on the cover, which was instead dominated by a fuzzy tennis ball in full flight, along with a small, generic player on the right-hand side. It was a different era; gameplay was the main focus, and licences and the like were nowhere near as important, so the cover is not only different, but also period-appropriate and really cool.

5. Ikaruga

"But you said it was just the EU, you klutz". some of you might be thinking that. But I would argue that this still holds true for Ikaruga, as it was region-free. It was one of the last major Dreamcast games and an absolutely phenomenal shoot 'em up, where it was just as much about getting shot at as it was about actually shooting yourself. The cover art is a sort of Zen meets mecha, and you can really see what kind of world awaits you when you press the power button and the Dreamcast kicks off with that scrolling logo, and I love it.

4. Skies of Arcadia

This is adventure romance in its purest 90s form. The blue hues of the scenery, the airship and Vyse striking a heroic pose create a sense that you are standing on the threshold of a whole new world. I'd liken the cover to one of the era's young adult novels, but with a stronger influence from Japanese popular culture. It also demonstrates just what a powerhouse Sega was, capable of challenging Enix and Square themselves during this era, even in a field such as Japanese role-playing games. All of this is conveyed in a warm, inviting manner, packed with the promise of discovery in an epic cover.

3. Chu Chu Rocket

I reckon many of you will have a problem with this option being ranked so highly, but I consider this to be one of the most visually daring covers for the Dreamcast. It has zero commercial potential, but as a gamer, it's impossible not to love the playfully flat colour scheme, the garish orange-and-blue contrasts, and the delightful characters that make it look like a poster for an experimental Japanese children's programme. It's strange, charming and utterly unforgettable. Just like the game.

2. Power Stone

I'm passionate about both games and their covers. Here, the feel of 80s adventure films meets delightful Japanese design and classic comic book vibes. The characters are arranged like an ensemble cast on a film poster, with colours that really pop. Just one look is enough to make you want to dish out a beating with Captain Fokker (or Falcon, as he was called in Europe - I had a Japanese Dreamcast) to that grandiose music on the vibrant levels. Pure magic.

1. Crazy Taxi

Of course, one could say it's a dull choice - a logo on a plain background. I choose to see it differently. This cover is graphic punk. The yellow background is so aggressively monochrome that it practically burns itself onto your retina, and combined with the flaming racing logo, I can almost hear The Offspring playing in my head just by looking at the image. It's simple, loud and iconic, one of the most recognisable covers in the entire Dreamcast library and one that truly embodies the game in a great way.