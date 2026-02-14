The ten best film scenes of all-time

HQ

I got caught up in a discussion about film scenes a few days ago, including which ones are actually the best? It depends on how you define "best", of course. Is it perhaps understated but powerful acting, or at the other end of the spectrum, CGI spectacles where skyscrapers fall like dominoes in a Marvel film? Taste, preference, and all that.

For me, the best film scenes are the ones that give me goosebumps and often send huge endorphin rushes through my body. They don't have to be positive ones, but I've come to realise that this is often the case. What's more, these scenes are so good that I sometimes check them out on YouTube or rewatch films just to see them again, a pure feel-good, if you will.

After giving it some thought, I've now picked out my ten favourite film scenes, some of them cheesy, others tragic and still others cult (quite funny, when I think about it). You can find them below. Enjoy:

10. Borat fights Azamat wearing very little clothing

Sacha Baron Cohen had already successfully played Borat on British television in hilariously funny clips, but it was with the film Borat (Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan) that things really took off. Everyone was quoting him in every context and everyone was laughing at the sheer genius of it all, something that had never been seen before in the cinema. I still love the film today and mourn an era of greater comedic freedom, and what I find most amusing is Borat's fight scene, which often disappears from YouTube, and we all understand why... This was the only one I could find, where the first minute is just as funny.

9. Liu Kang, Johnny Cage, and Sonya Blade get a visit in Mortal Kombat

As a fight scene, it's certainly nothing special, but at a time when film adaptations of games were always rubbish, Mortal Kombat was incredibly liberating. It delivered the B-movie feel of the games in just the right way, and Robin Shou was an absolutely phenomenal Liu Kang. Combined with a first-class soundtrack, it didn't matter that the choreography wasn't up to scratch (except for Shou, of course), it's still a damn cool scene.

8. Hit-Girl takes revenge in Kick-Ass

It's been 16 years since Kick-Ass was released and in many ways helped create a craving for more alternative and raw superheroes, which later resulted in Deadpool, The Boys, and Peacemaker, among others. For me, it was a caffeine boost of a kind rarely seen, and it just accelerated towards the end, which became one of the scenes I've watched the most times on YouTube in all its insane sweetness.

7. Jim becomes acquainted with the pie in American Pie

My love for the American Pie films is enormous, and of course the first masterpiece in particular. There are so many great scenes that have made me laugh over and over again, but if I had to choose one, it would have to be when Jim takes on the pie in the film's title. When I saw it for the first time, I almost died, and even today, sex and parents are not the most natural topics of conversation, and the relationship between father and son is truly wonderful. Incidentally, this is also a scene that often disappears from YouTube and is age-restricted, hence the poor quality.

6. Robocop cleans out the drug factory

He's slow, he's clumsy, he tries to do it the right way, and he takes his time. The scene where Alex Murphy cleans out the drug factory turns 40 in 2027, but it's just as brutally hard-hitting as when it first came out. The fact that the film also has a superb soundtrack to accompany it helps.

5. The lobby scene in The Matrix beats most others

This is probably one of the most iconic film scenes ever, where we finally get to enjoy the full capabilities of both Neo and Trinity. Their supreme coolness as they quietly enter the lobby before what is probably the most action-packed scene in film history kicks off, with a pumping soundtrack, is truly magical. It bears watching over and over again. Perhaps it would even have been higher on the list if I hadn't been so tired and disappointed with The Matrix after the sequels.

4. The Ghostbusters go to the library

Ghostbusters is packed with scenes I could have included here. But... ultimately, nothing better illustrates the brilliant combination of horror and comedy, the gang's "take it as it comes" attitude to problems, and Peter Venkman's low tolerance for his nerdy colleagues' fascination. The library scene set the mood perfectly and made the Ghostbusters a phenomenon, and thanks to that, we now know who to call.

3. Maximus disappoints Commodus in Gladiator

I hesitated for a long time between the intro and this scene, or why not one of the later ones? But... this scene in the eternally iconic Colosseum will never get old, with a brilliant Russell Crowe making an even more brilliant Joaquin Phoenix increasingly frustrated when things don't go his way. The best scene from one of my five favourite films ever.

2. Darth Vader wreaks havoc in Rogue One

Nothing could have prepared me in the darkness of the cinema for the total shock at the end of Rogue One when Darth Vader himself came over to, so to speak, take care of business. Everything was perfect, hearing Vader breathe in the darkness before the Lightsaber lights up and the massacre begins. It's truly total perfection. The fact that it also neatly showed how the Tantive IV got away at the last second and Leia got the information was the icing on the cake and the ultimate fan service.

1. The Omaha Beach scene in Saving Private Ryan

I tend to watch this film about once a year, and it always hits me just as hard. It's the absolute best portrayal of the madness of war, and the absolute best scene ever, regardless of context. It's rare for a film to bring tears to my eyes, but this one manages to break me every time. The question is whether this perfection can ever be surpassed. That's how good it is.

What are your personal favourite scenes from the world of film?