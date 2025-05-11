The ten best film presidents ever

HQ

Hollywood loves strong, charismatic leaders who make your heart burn. Gunmen who, with their charged speeches, make the patriotism inside you flow like a river in the north. And I'm not just talking about JFK or Lincoln, of course, but those fictional gentlemen who step forward just when the country needs it most. In other words, the exact opposite of many of the leaders we have to deal with in the world right now. So why not dream away for a while to the world of film, where men of steel lead the way for country and kingdom. With speeches that give you goosebumps and fist bumps that put the dots in place. So without further ado, here's the list of the ten best and coolest film presidents - according to yours truly, of course.

(10) President Ellis - Iron Man 3 (2013)

Marvel presidents are often little more than characters relegated to the background. But Ellis, played by William Sadler, is still allowed some time in the spotlight when he falls into the clutches of The Mandarin. Because what actually makes him memorable is that - unlike many of the other leaders on this list - he actually behaves like a normal person probably would. Plus, Sadler actually has the right look, he really does look like a genuine leader.

(9) President Camacho - Idiocracy (2006)

Yep, this is the president of the future: former wrestler, porn star and action hero - complete with minigun and dressed in all the colours of the American flag. Idiocracy may be equal parts laughable and depressing, but Camacho is a comic tour de force, played to perfection by Terry Crews. Who somehow manages to give this absurd character a heart, and you almost want him to succeed.

(8) President Frankenstein - Death Race 2000 (1975)

Of course, we also need to include David Carradine's absurd character here. President Frankenstein, a fool who is certainly not a traditional leader but whose charisma is nevertheless undeniable. Here it's all straight talking and no whining, and how can you not get behind a man who takes pleasure in running over pedestrians wearing some kind of gimp suit.

(7) President Jackson Evans - The Contender (2000)

It's hard not to appreciate Jeff Bridges here, an honest man in a suit playing the normally dirty game of politics with dignity. He invokes his inner Clint Eastwood, low-key but with a clear ethical line and plenty of backbone. There are no terrorists or angry aliens to fight, but there's no need. Because with his low-key whisky voice and principled stance, Evans is a rare role model. We're talking gravitas deluxe here.

(6) President Lindberg - The Fifth Element (1997)

Not necessarily a character that many people remember, given everything else that occupies your mind when it comes to The Fifth Element. But I do love that giant bloke who sounds like he swallowed an aeroplane engine. It also helps that he's actually quite likeable, if a tad confused, and the fact that he actually dares to trust Korben says a lot. Lindberg is a coolly unexpected president in a world full of crazy hairstyles and space opera kitsch.

(5) President Andrew Shepherd - The American President (1995)

This is probably the closest we'll get to any kind of ideal, a president who reeks of Sorkin to the core - long before The West Wing. Douglas is, of course, his usual fantastic self, playing the role of lovesick world leader as if he was born for it. Equal parts political drama and sophisticated romcom, plus his closing monologue is a mic-drop of the highest order. Shepard certainly wins my vote, with style, heart and razor-sharp rhetoric.

(4) President Tom Beck - Deep Impact (1998)

The end of the world is near, thank goodness. It's just pack up and go, right? No, it's a good thing we have President Tom Beck to lean on, because who better to proclaim that Armageddon is imminent than Morgan Freeman. His voice is like hot chocolate with a bass line, warm, soothing and friendly. Just the right man in the right place, exuding not only credibility but also gravitas.

(3) President Dave Kovic - Dave (1993)

What would be a top list that does not allow at least some cheating? Kovic is not really president, not at first anyway. He's a charming stand-in who steps in when the real president has a stroke, and proves to be the most empathetic, humane and competent leader around. Kevin Kline is warm, funny and absolutely wonderful in the role. Even the best 'real' film president ever, but there happen to be two butt-kissing individuals that I personally cannot ignore, and rank higher.

(2) President James Marshall - Air Force One (1997)

The Flying Turkey, as some film critics maliciously called it at the premiere. Words they can take to their graves, because President James Marshall is no one to pick a fight with. This is Indiana Jones with nuclear codes, because when terrorists hijack his beloved aircraft, it's Marshall who takes the lead. It's sweaty and macho in that perfect, wonderful way that only films from the 90s manage to be. Plus, 'Get off my plane' is one of the most killer lines in cinema history. How can you not love this?

(1) President Thomas J. Whitmore - Independence Day (1996)

What else is wrong with you? Because if you don't become a full-blooded patriot and pledge allegiance to the American flag when Pullman delivers his iconic speech, then there's probably something wrong with you. Whitmore is the perfect package. Ex-fighter pilot, tousled-haired man, father and the planet's last hope. The fact that he himself jumps into an F/A-18 Hornet to fight the aliens is nothing short of pure testosterone poetry. All other film presidents live in Whitmore's shadow.