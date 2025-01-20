The Tekken series' leading man gave the community a minor heart attack.

HQ

Although he did not have a prominent role in the first Tekken game (originally released in 1994 in Japanese arcades), Katsuhiro Harada has been involved in the series since the very beginning.

From Tekken 3 onwards, he has been a director and held other senior positions, becoming the obvious face of the series and to some extent Bandai Namco. But... overnight it seemed that the 54-year-old had decided to move on to something else and was looking for a new job via LinkedIn.

After giving the entire Tekken community a collective heart attack, Harade popped up on X moments later at the height of speculation and wrote "Oh, don't worry about this". It turned out to be as simple as Harada wanting to "meet more people and expand my horizons in the future" and apparently he can reach more people by making himself a job applicant.

So there we have it, Harada is likely to remain as the head of Tekken. The series celebrated its 30th anniversary recently and we had the chance to talk to him, and you can read our interview here.