Smite

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are live in Smite now

Master Splinter and Shredder are also joining the party.

They are finally here. The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are live in Smite, available to be earned through its latest Battle Pass. Following on from the success of the Avatar: The Last Airbender Battle Pass, this one will bring Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, and Michelangelo to the title as skins for Osiris, Loki, Mercury, and Sun Wukong respectively.

Also featuring retro-styled skins that capture the characters animated style, this Battle Pass is also bringing Shredder and Master Splinter to the game, as Ravana and Hachiman skins - shown below. The full update contains plenty more cosmetics to suit you Gods up with, of which you can see in further detail right here.

Which Ninja Turtle is your favourite?

